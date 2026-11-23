OPEN LETTER TO Dr. JAMES GASANA AND Dr. NKIKO NSENGIMANA, CO-AUTHORS OF THE BOOK ENTITLED: “Rwanda: Dismantling the Hutu-Tutsi-Twa Identity Myth,” published by L’Harmattan, 2026

Dear Sirs,

I followed with great interest the presentation of your recent book on “Radio TV ISHAKWE,” in an interview you gave to journalist Sixbert MUSANGAMFURA on November 11, 2026.

Your stated intention is to dismantle the colonial-made Hutu-Tutsi-Twa myth, according to which Hutu, Tutsi, and Twa are races. At the same time, you want to dismantle the colonial-made Hamitic myth.

On both points, I agree with you: Hutu, Tutsi, and Twa are not races. The Hamitic myth is indeed a colonial construct, and it must be deconstructed.

I am writing to you as a historian by training and a writer, to express my appreciation for the well-intentioned effort to deconstruct myths of colonial origin that constitute major obstacles to human fraternity and national and African unity.

At the same time, I am writing to draw your attention to the fact that the deconstruction approach, as you present it, risks producing the opposite effect of what you claim to be seeking.

You are replacing one myth with another. You are replacing Hutu-Tutsi-Twa with Nilotic-Bantu, and you are asserting that Rwandans came from Kenya and that the Ikinyarwanda language originated from the Luo language.

However, you have not presented what historical linguistics requires for such a claim:

1. What are the regular cognates, with systematic phonetic rules, between Luo and Kinyarwanda?

2. How do you explain that Kinyarwanda is defined by renowned linguists, such as André Coupez, as a 100% Bantu language in its grammar, basic vocabulary, and morphology?

3. How can you conclude, based on words gleaned here and there, that the name of our beloved homeland, Urwanda—whose meaning you also caricature by calling it IKINTU CYANDA—comes from the Luo word “anda,” which belongs to the Nilotic language family?

4. In formal logic, when the premises are false, the conclusion is also false. Do you know that this is the case for your thesis, whose purely negationist neo-colonial extrapolations drag the URWANDA Nation and the Rwandan People from Kenya?

5. Supposing, in the impossible, that your linguistic approach is true, why wouldn’t the opposite be true?

6. Do your respective PhD degrees give you the necessary and sufficient intellectual tools and authority to engage in a field so tricky for amateurs in comparative linguistics and geohistory of any level?

7. Why replace one 19th-century colonial category with another colonial category from the same century, instead of working on Rwandan social reality with a more pro-independence, fraternal, and unitarist approach than a divisive one?

But beyond the method, there is a more serious issue at stake.

By claiming that the Tutsi do not exist as a group, you open the door to a dangerous line of reasoning, not far removed from Holocaust denial: there are no Tutsis, therefore the genocide against the Tutsi is a political fabrication. Even if this is not your intention, it is, in any case, the logical consequence of your thesis, if left unspecified.

However, History and Law are clear: a group does not need to be a race to be the victim of a genocide. It is enough that it be designated as such by the killers and experienced as such by the victims. In 1994, Tutsis were killed because they were identified as Tutsis: identity cards, roadblocks, lists, the National radio station, RTLM, the importation of machetes to slit throats, the funding and training of militias for this purpose, hate speech at official rallies, the most memorable of which was delivered by the infamous Léon Mugesera in Kabaya on November 22, 1992; etc., etc.

Dismantling a colonial myth should not be used to erase the memory of the Genocide against the Tutsis. We can be one Rwandan people and simultaneously recognize that it was as Tutsis that more than a million people were targeted in 1994. These two truths are compatible, and they must remain so.

Pending the opportunity to conduct a more comprehensive review based on your bibliography, I therefore ask you, publicly and fraternally, to answer these seven questions with evidence and to clarify your position on 1994. Scholarly debate deserves better than mere semantic similarities. The memory of the victims deserves better than shifting the debate toward the external origins of a People and a Nation.

Awaiting your response, I remain, dear Gentlemen, yours sincerely.

Amb. Isaïe MURASHI is former diplomat and Parliarmentarian. He is a historian and commentator on national and regional issues. He has authored two books. He is also the Resident Historian for ‘Urubuga rw’Amateka’, a podcast published weekly on Kigali Today YouTube channel, run by Kigali Today Ltd