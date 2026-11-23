The truth will set you free, so goes the saying. In the case of the Democratice Republica of Congo (DRC), this is literally true. With Some Western observers beginning to openly acknowledge that the roots of the DRC crisis are in the country itself, could Congolese find the courage to admit the truth that will free their nation?

In an article for the Washington Examiner, American academic and erstwhile Presidential advisor, Michael Rubin, explicity spelt out what few Western commentators, journalists, academics will have either the courage, or it seems integrity to say.

“The only reason to side with the Democratic Republic of Congo” the article announced unabashedly, “is corruption.” DRC, corruption, tell me something I don’t know, might be any informed reader’s reaction. But such a reaction would be hasty. While not much fo what Ruben says is new, what is new, is that he addresse a number of truths that many assiduously ignore.

President Donald Trump may have dismissed African countries, in his now familiar less than refined way, as “sh**hole countries,” said Ruben, but “credit where credit is due…his his team has paid more attention to Central Africa, than almost any administration before it.”

The compliment however carries a sting in the tail. Ruben immediately goes on to point out that “while the Statement Department and special envoy Massad Boulos present their engagement as a quest for peace, trade looms large.”

That, Ruben hastens to add, is not a band thing in itself, but an alert reader will have concluded that while of course, trade engagement might be welcome, it is nonetheless less than desirable that what pretends to be an engagement for peace, should be about nothing more than trade.

And some Africans (although admittedly not many, perhaps a handful out of a billion, certainly not among Congolese) might also add that attention from America is not necessarilly a good thing, but that is another story of African woes.

Ruben goes to explain the reason for the Trump administration’s close attention.

“The Democratic Republic of Congo is believed to hold some $24 trillion in rare earths and strategic metals underground. In theory, the DRC could be to the 21st Century economy what Saudi Arabia, with its vast oil reserves, was to the 20th Centure.”

The inference is clear. What is presented as engagement for peace, is simply about resource extraction. And what Ruben leaves unsaid, is that the quest for peace is at best an afterthought, if not an irrelevance. As long as Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, continues to open the door to the unbridled extraction of his country’s natural resources, he can consider himself a protected species, however destructive to the environment that species may be.

But Ruben gets more forthright. “In 2016, President Joseph Kabila agreed not to seek a third term, paving the way for the DRC’s first democratic transition. The optimism was misplaced,” he writes, “Observers concluded that Felix Tshisekedi had lost to Martin Fayulu, but last minute manoeuvring and bribes secured Tshisekedi’s election. Tshisekedi’s record is dismal. While Rubio [US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio], blames Rwanda for the instability in the Eastern DRC, he glosses over some uncomfortable truths.”

“First, Rwanda and the DRC cooperated on shared security until Tshisekedi, with nothing else to build his election campaign on, turned to ethnic incitement. Second, despite all the the talk about the Rwanda army in Eastern DRC, none of Rwanda’s accusers has been able to produce a single Rwandan prisoner of war, let alone a body.”

“In fact, the State Department seems to be playing into Tshisekedi’s racism by assuming that every Tutsi…is Rwandan, even though more than half a million Tutsi live in Congo.”

Ruben goes on to break what for many in the Western commentators remains a taboo, dare to tell the truth about the rebel AFC/M23.

“Third, the idea that the M23 rebel group [AFC/M23 now renamed FRN], is illegitimate is also false. M23 formed to force the DRC government to honour its previous commitments to reform. In 2024, I crossed the border clandestinely from Uganda and spent a week with M23, having already spent time in Kinshasa, the DRC’s capital.”

“What I saw was impressive: more food, greater security, more public works, and a general sense of optimism and multiethnic inclusion. There is a reaon the DRC cannot defeat M23, and it has nothing to do with its army. When M23 ambushes Blackwater mercenaries and massacres them, Congolese people applaud. Unfortunately, in pursuit of contracts, Boulos has sought shortcuts, each more self defeating than the last.”

There is much to unpick there. Ruben could have gone farther, much farther. That even the little he has acknowledged seems quite extraordinary, shames every other Western commentator, journalist, human rights group and academic.

There is not a time when Rwanda has not called for the acknowledgement of the underlying causes of the DRC crisis, and there is not a time when Western commentators have not only intransigently looked away from those facts, have studiously distorted them, to point fingers at Rwanda.

There has been an unwritten conspiracy among Western commentators, when commeting on the DRC crisis, a conspiracy has included journalists. It is for instance undeniable that governance quickly returns to areas controlled by AFC/M23 as was, FRN as it is now called. Children can go to school, there is more food, because people can return to their farms. Life begins again.

But ask any Western journalist, academic or commentator, and they will regale you with “human rights abuses” by AFC/M23. The same journalists, academics, and commentators, who never saw or heard of the wholesale murders, rape, pillaging, including the burning of human beings alive and cannibalising them, in the same areas, before the rebel group occupied them, suddenly see human rights abuses, when the perpetrators of such horrors are defeated and life returns to normal.

And Ruben could indeed have gone even farther; it is a calumny on the AFC/M23 to say they “massacred” the mercenaries. That is what the Congolese army, FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo) coalition does. AFC/M23 rebels observe the Geneva convention as they do the protection of civilians. Massacres are committed by the Congolese army, FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo), and its coalition.

And no wonder, it is a coalition that includes the so called Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group formed by the planners and perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide Against Tutsi in Rwanda, the so called Wazalendo, a collection of formerly murderous armed groups roaming throughout the DRC, now anointed by the state as “patriots” even more heavily armed, largely under the command of the FDLR. These are reinforced by Burundi forces, 20,000 or so of them are now in the DRC, and of course, the mercenaries.

Every soldier of fortune it seems is now in the DRC. Eric Prince, a favourite of the Trump administration, has his Blackwater group there, joined by South Americans, and on the periphery, various individuals from some African states, all in contravention of every international and African Union convention on mercenaries. Yet Western academics, journalists, commentators, human rights groups, shrug and look the other way, to point fingers at Rwanda.

But it may be a little ungracious to imply that Ruben leaves out too much because he does not say all that he might. The truths he does tell are unvarnished, without fear or favour, where other Western commentators strain to conceal them.

“Tshisekedi is limited to two terms” Ruben reminds us, “but Boulos indulges his fantasy of a third term. That might work in an ordinary dictatorship, but Tshiskedi does not control Kinshasa, let alone mines more than a thousand miles away. The DRC is also among the most courrupt countries in the world. In practical terms, that means no contract is sacred…”

In otherwords, in trying to flatter Tshisekedi, Massad Boulos is deceiving both himself and Tshisekedi. The truth he suggests, would serve America better.

“That is why good governance matters. As Rubio sanctions Rwanda, he forgets that no American sanctions could compare to the genocide that American indifference helped make possible. He is merely pushing away one of the most stable and potentially most pro American governments. Efforts to preserve Tshisekedi are also backfiring on their authors in another way. Rubio and Boulos embrace Tshisekedi as a dictator they can do business with, but his incompetence and unpopularity are hastening the security collapse.”

Good governance does indeed matter, but Ruben knows that at no time has the West ever cared about good governance in Africa. For the West, good governance is synonimous with “pro West” and without the “pro West” good governance is not acknowledged. Citing Rwanda, as pro West, is simplistic.

The RPF (Rwanda Patriotic Front) leadership in Rwanda, has a clear political philosophy, that is rooted in what is best for Rwanda and Rwandans. While the West still sees African states satellites that serve Western interests, the RPF believes that Rwanda, should play its part in the world, make friends and true partnerships that are mutually beneficial.

But in his own way, albeit perhaps inadvertently, Ruben goes on to highlight that very thing. That seeing Africa, in this case Congo, as nothing more than a gaping mine is in the last analysis counterproductive.

“Kabila, remembered for allowing a transition, is now leading a military offensive to redraw Congo. Rather than bringing peace, Trump’s or Boulos’s quest for contracts now threatens to reignite the war. Africa is complex, and American engagement is welcome. But Trump, Rubio, and Boulos’s unreserved support for the DRC makes little sense unless corruption is influencing decision-making and greed is overriding an objective assessment of American interests, American influence, and the DRC’s future.”

For any engaged African, this is stating the obvious, so much so, it is no longer worth reiterating. The same could have been said of the Americans and Mobutu, as many other Western factotums around Africa.

Coming from an American commentator, however, especially one who has served as a Presidential adviser, these are stunning acknowledgements, whose importance cannot be overstated. His conclusion is nonetheless instructive. Even he, cannot see, or will not see the DRC through any other lens than how it might best serve Western interests.

“The DRC matters” Ruben concludes, “but they way to secure its place in the global economy and gain access to its rare earths is to push Tshisekedi into exile or prison, adopt a zero tolerance policy toward ethnic incitement, and demand that Kinshasa follow Kigali’s example, by transforming itself into an economic powerhouse.”

Africans should be wary of the word complex, whenever and wherever it is employed in reference to them. It is almost always imperial code that acknowledging the self evident facts would not serve imperialistic interests. How many times have Western commentators setentiously declared that the DRC crisis is “complex” even as they strenuously draw attention away from the root causes of that crisis?

“The DRC matters” Ruben says. Yes, but to whom? And why? Seen from his persective, it matters to the West, because of its rare earths, and whatever must be done, must be done to best achieve Western ends.

The Congolese, the region and Africa in general, needs must see it differently. The DRC matters as an entity that must serve its people. Its economy must be national before it is global, to paraphrase a common aphorism, it must serve locally to matter globally. It must be rid of Tshisekedi, have zero tolerance for corruption, for its own sake, not to better serve American or Western interests.

That, would be the example of Rwanda, which looks to its people first, then stretches out the hand of friendship to the world. The distinction may seem subtle but it is a difference between a ntion that has a sense of itself, and one that lacks an identity, existing only because it is useful for others.

The importance of Ruben’s intervention, as a rare acknowledgement of the facts by a Western commentator, cannot be overemphasized, but he must be read differently, depending on whether the reader’s interest lies in seeing the DRC become a nation that is self aware, and looks at itself from its own perspective, or become just a more efficient an entity that exists to serve others’ interests.

Vincent Gasana is a Senior Editorial Lead at Kigali Today Ltd. He spent many years at the BBC. He regularly write for KT Press

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