The JustMarkets Golden Challenge is a contest campaign by JustMarkets that is running from 2nd November 2026 to 31st January 2027.

Designed for traders of all levels, the contest offers multiple ways to participate and win throughout its three-month run, featuring regular weekly prize draws alongside grand finale rewards.

JustMarkets Golden Challenge for Clients

The contest is aimed at eligible existing JustMarkets clients who are participating through their Personal Area and meet all contest entry criteria.

In order to participate in the contest, the clients must:

hold at least $100 in their trading account balance while joining the contest;

join the challenge via the Personal Area using their MT4 / MT5 real account;

reach 3 standard lots or more within the contest period.

Weekly Prize Draws

Every week, all participating clients who made at least 3 trades within the last week will be eligible to participate in the weekly prize draw.

Five people will win $200 each week. The number of lots you trade does not affect your chances of winning, therefore, this prize is open to more traders.

TOP 15 Leaderboard Rewards

Once the competition comes to an end, the top 15 traders in terms of the number of universal lots traded would be identified by JustMarkets.

These participants will be given either gold or cash rewards as follows:

Top 1-3: 20 g of gold

Top 4-8: 10 g of gold

Top 9-15: 5 g of gold

Final Prize Draw

All participating customers who make transactions of at least 10 lots throughout the whole duration of the contest will be eligible for the Final Prize Draw.

The winning level will be determined according to the total volume of trades made by the participant:

Level 1: 100+ lots – eligible for a $1,000 prize

Level 2: 50-99 lots – eligible for a $500 prize

Level 3: 10-49 lots – eligible for a $300 prize

Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Terms and Conditions apply.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a global multi-asset CFD broker providing access to financial markets through user-friendly platforms, competitive trading conditions, multiple account types, and partner solutions designed for clients and IBs worldwide.

For full contest rules, eligibility requirements, leaderboard updates, and Terms & Conditions, visit justmarkets.com.

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