BRALIRWA Plc is planning to establish a new beverage manufacturing plant in Rwamagana Industrial Zone, with the proposed facility expected to produce up to 250 million litres of beer and soft drinks annually.

The project, known as the Greenfield Brewery Project, received government approval after Cabinet endorsed an investment agreement between the Government of Rwanda and BRALIRWA at a meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on November 26, 2026.

President Paul Kagame chaired the Cabinet Meeting at Village Urugwiro.

According to preliminary technical information about the project, the planned facility will have an ultimate annual production capacity of 2.5 million hectolitres, equivalent to 250 million litres.

Of this capacity, 1.5 million hectolitres, or 150 million litres, will be dedicated to beer production, while the remaining one million hectolitres, equivalent to 100 million litres, will be used for soft drinks.

The project will be established in Rwamagana Industrial Zone in Eastern Province, adding to BRALIRWA’s existing beverage manufacturing operations in Rwanda.

The proposed facility will include a brewhouse, packaging hall, fermentation and beer storage tanks, raw-material storage facilities and a plant for handling production materials.

It will also have a wastewater treatment plant and other infrastructure required to support large-scale beverage manufacturing.

Lake Muhazi to supply water

The proposed Rwamagana brewery would be significantly larger than BRALIRWA’s existing facility in Rubavu District, bordering DR Congo.

The Rubavu brewery had an annual production capacity of approximately 1.3 million hectolitres (130 million litres) following an expansion in 2023, while the new Rwamagana plant is designed to produce 2.5 million hectolitres (250 million litres) annually.

This would make the Rwamagana facility almost twice the size of the Rubavu brewery, although the latter received another production line in 2024 whose additional capacity was not publicly disclosed.

One of the notable aspects of the project is its proposed use of Lake Muhazi as a source of water for industrial production.

Technical information associated with the project identifies plans for water abstraction and discharge pipelines connecting the facility to the lake.

Water is a major input in brewing and soft-drink manufacturing, making its availability and management important to the operation of the proposed plant.

The project also includes a wastewater treatment facility and a stormwater management pond. However, details of the planned water abstraction volumes and environmental safeguards have not yet been publicly established.

Expansion of BRALIRWA’s operations

BRALIRWA, which has been part of the Netherlands-based HEINEKEN Group since 1971, is Rwanda’s leading beverage manufacturer, with a portfolio of local and international alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Established in 1957, the company currently operates two production sites in the country: a brewery in Rubavu District and a soft-drink manufacturing facility in Kigali.

Its portfolio includes brands such as Primus, Mützig, Heineken and Amstel, alongside non-alcoholic beverages.

According to the company’s published 2025 figures, BRALIRWA sold 2.799 million hectolitres of beverages during the year. It has more than 400 employees and distributes its products across all 30 districts of Rwanda.

The proposed Rwamagana facility would add a third production location and significantly expand the company’s manufacturing infrastructure.

The investment comes as BRALIRWA reports strong growth in its business.

In its financial results for the first half of 2026, the company reported a 20% increase in revenue, supported by higher sales volumes of beer and soft drinks, price adjustments and continued demand for premium products.

Its profit after tax increased by 37.6% to Rwf25.3 billion, compared with Rwf18.4 billion during the corresponding period in 2025.

Rwamagana’s growing industrial profile

The investment is also expected to strengthen Rwamagana’s position as an industrial destination.

Rwamagana is among four industrial parks selected by the Government for priority infrastructure development during the 2025/2026 financial year, alongside Musanze, Muhanga and Bugesera.

The Government allocated Rwf10 billion to improve infrastructure in the four industrial parks, including access roads, electricity, water supply and treatment facilities, as part of efforts to attract manufacturing investments.

BRALIRWA’s proposed investment adds to the growing range of industrial activities expected in the area.

The new brewery could also create opportunities for local suppliers, particularly agricultural producers supplying raw materials used in beverage manufacturing. However, BRALIRWA has not yet publicly disclosed how much of the new facility’s raw materials it intends to source from Rwandan farmers.

The project is expected to require substantial investment in production equipment, storage facilities, utilities and environmental management infrastructure.

The total investment value, construction timeline, expected number of jobs and planned commencement of production have not yet been publicly disclosed.

The Cabinet approval of November 26 marks an important step in the project’s development, although it does not in itself mean construction has started.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today