For people who have spent years trying to build a future in Europe, being ordered to leave can mean returning to a country they may have left under difficult circumstances, or facing an uncertain future elsewhere.

A new arrangement involving Rwanda could offer another possibility: starting over in a different country.

Under a proposed partnership between Rwanda and five European countries, migrants transferred to Rwanda will have an opportunity to integrate into Rwandan society, with the option of voluntarily returning to their countries of origin or relocating to another country where they can legally settle.

The arrangement, announced on November 16, involves Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands. It targets people who are staying illegally in those countries and are subject to enforceable removal decisions.

But beyond the European effort to increase deportations, the arrangement introduces a different dimension to Rwanda’s migration policy: receiving people who may ultimately choose to make the country their home.

The distinction is important. Rather than simply serving as a transit point for people awaiting deportation, Rwanda is being positioned as a potential destination for migrants whose future in Europe has come to an end.

The joint announcement says those transferred will have an opportunity to integrate into Rwandan society.

International organisations will also support those who choose voluntary return or relocation to another country where they have legal permission to settle.

The practical arrangements, including the length of stay, integration support and the specific services available to migrants, are still being negotiated.

Rwanda’s Right to Choose

Rwanda has approached the arrangement as a partnership in which it retains the authority to determine who it accepts.

The proposed model does not mean that every person ordered to leave the five European countries will automatically be transferred to Rwanda. The receiving country will have a say in the selection process.

The European governments have also indicated that the pilot will exclude minors.

The Netherlands, for instance, has outlined an initial focus on adult men, although the selection criteria will differ among participating countries.

The arrangement will not apply to people who qualify for international protection or have another legal basis to remain in the five European countries.

Rwanda’s Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said the partnership reflects the country’s commitment to providing safe, legal and dignified solutions for migrants.

He also pointed to the global imbalance in economic opportunities as one of the factors driving irregular migration, arguing that international cooperation should address some of the conditions that push people into dangerous journeys.

A Partnership With Economic Implications

The arrangement also has an economic dimension for Rwanda.

The five European countries will cover the costs associated with the programme, including the transfer and accommodation of migrants.

The wider partnership is also expected to create opportunities for cooperation in other areas of common interest.

The financial value of the arrangement, however, has not been disclosed.

For Rwanda, the potential benefits go beyond the resources committed to receiving and supporting migrants.

The initiative could also create opportunities in service provision and other areas associated with integration, although the scale of those opportunities will depend on the final agreement.

The six governments say they intend to develop the arrangement through a gradual process, with the first transfers targeted for 2027.

No official number of people to be transferred has been announced.

International Safeguards

The involvement of international organisations will be an important part of the arrangement, particularly given the legal and human rights questions surrounding the transfer of migrants to countries outside Europe.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has provided technical input and is prepared, at Rwanda’s request, to provide care and assistance, subject to the necessary safeguards.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is also engaged in discussions, focusing on protecting asylum systems and ensuring that people who genuinely need international protection are not wrongly transferred.

The European Commission participated as an observer and contributed to discussions on implementation in line with European Union law.

The governments have committed to ensuring that the arrangement complies with Rwandan, European and international law, including human rights obligations.

Facilities in Gashora

The five European countries approached Rwanda to explore the possibility of establishing a migration return hub, according to details about the process.

Rwanda is retaining the sovereign right to determine which individuals it will accept under a selective screening process.

The migrants accepted will be received at designated facilities in Rwanda, including the Gashora centre in Bugesera District, which already has established infrastructure and capacity to accommodate migrants.

All logistical and operational costs associated with the arrangement will be covered by the participating European countries, while the partnership is also expected to generate economic benefits for Rwanda.

Upon arrival, the migrants will be granted legal migrant status in Rwanda, allowing them an opportunity to integrate into society. Those who wish to return to their countries of origin will be assisted and facilitated to do so.

Rwanda will work closely with relevant United Nations agencies and other international partners throughout the process to ensure that the arrangement meets international standards and provides the necessary protection and assistance.

The first group of migrants is expected to arrive in 2027, although no specific month or number has been announced.

However, important questions remain about how the safeguards will work in practice, the legal status of transferred migrants, their access to services and the mechanisms available to them if they challenge decisions affecting their rights.

For Rwanda, the initiative represents another significant engagement in international migration management.

Its ultimate success will depend not only on the number of people received but also on whether those arriving can build dignified and sustainable lives.

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