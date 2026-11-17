The police chiefs of Rwanda and Uganda have signed an implementation framework aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement institutions.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, November 17, during a bilateral meeting between Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye, and his Ugandan counterpart, IGP Abbas Byakagaba, at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters in Kacyiru, Kigali.

Namuhoranye received Byakagaba and his delegation for discussions focused on strengthening the existing relationship between the two police institutions and enhancing cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The framework will guide the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two institutions last year.

The meeting is part of efforts by the Rwanda National Police and Uganda Police Force to deepen their institutional ties and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today