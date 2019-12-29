Education Ministry to Announce National Exams Results Tomorrow

Hearts are beating within Rwandan students who sat for this year’s National examinations, following the Ministry of education’s announcement that the results will be out tomorrow, December 30.

In November this year, National examinations for Ordinary, Advanced Levels as well as vocational schools kicked off, with 119, 000 O’ Level and 51, 291 A’ Level sitting their exams.

This year, the number of Level candidates increased by 20,034 while A’ Level candidates went up by 5,267, compared to the candidates who sat their exams last year.

In a communique released this afternoon, Rwanda Education Board (REB) said the results will be announced tomorrow at 3pm.

The results are expected to be announced at the Ministry of Education headquarters in Kacyiru – Gasabo district in the capital Kigali.