Kagame Attends Funeral Service of Former Kenyan President Moi

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday joined fellow African leaders in Kenya’s capital Nairobi for the state funeral of the former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi – Kenya’s second President since independence.

President Moi died on Tuesday last week aged 95.

At the state funeral service that took place at Nyayo national Stadium, President Kagame joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Brahim Ghali of Saharawi, South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Uganda’s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde.

Thousands of Kenyans flocked Nyayo stadium in the capital Nairobi for the funeral service. The funeral service was characterized by full military honours including military musical honours and a 19 gun-salute.