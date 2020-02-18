Photos: Light Moments at Umwiherero

It is Day Three, and Umwiherero – or the 17th National Leadership Retreat, nears its closure at Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre in Gabiro, Gatsibo district in Eastern Rwanda.

Whenever this annual event is about to start, Rwandans within and outside the country wait in anxiety. But mostly wait for the event to hear from President Paul Kagame – the chair of the Retreat, who leaves no stone unturned in regard to the national matters that need to be adjusted here and there.

This year, President Kagame reminded participants that it is crucial to say the truth if the country is to make further progress.

Many were rebuked, while others were reminded about what it takes to perform better.

However, it is not all tough at National leadership retreat. From the departure to the last session that happened before press time, the lens of the camera indicate that light moments including sports are part of the business in the calm but green environment of the Eastern Province.