Music Manager Muyoboke Vows to Elevate Empire Records

Celebrated artistes’ manager Alex Muyoboke has pledged to use his vast connections empire to uplift Ladies Empire – an international music brand.

Ladies Empire deals in music related projects like recording label with both audio and videography as well as providing advocacy for vulnerable young girls.

Speaking to KT Press, Muyoboke revealed that his first goal is to promote local music on international scene with quality music videos.

“Before I signed for Ladies Empire, I had to first check all the equipment and I was stunned to find that they do have this hi-tech camera black magic latest G2. It’s the only camera in the country so far and it’s well known for producing best quality images ready for international standards,” Muyoboke told KT Press.

He added: “with such equipment and my vast connections, I am very sure Rwandan artistes will be able to compete on international market with best quality products.”

The empire plans to sign more artists who will join the already established musicians like Alto and Oda Paccy who is a co-founder with other shareholders.

Muyoboke will undoubtedly make Ladies Empire shine as he has done it before by lifting musicians like Charly Na Nina, Meddy, The Ben, Tom Close, Dream Boyz and Urban Boyz from scratches to winning multi-million endorsement deals and awards.

Alex Muyoboke has for years scouted and nurtured local music talents as well as acting like a bridge to link up Rwandan artistes to foreign music stars.

He has been handling artistes since 2008, with many dreaming to work with him because of his deeply established network network with the best producers, promoters, deejays, presenters and celebrated artistes across the region, which makes it easier for every artiste he signs to shine in a short period of time.