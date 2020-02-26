President Kagame Makes Major Cabinet Shakeup

President Paul Kagame has appointed five Ministers and seven Ministers of State in a major cabinet shakeup on Wednesday, Feb 26.

Some Ministers replaced those that resigned early this month following severe professional mistakes or bad conduct.

New in the cabinet, Dr Ngamije Daniel was appointed Minister of Health replacing Dr Diane Gashumba who resigned following gross mistakes.

At the same ministry, a new cabinet member Lt Col Dr Mpunga Tharcisse who was medical director of Butaro Hospital. was appointed Minister of State In charge of Primary Health Care replacing Dr Patrick Ndimubanzi.

The latter was appointed Executive Secretary of the Human Resources for Health Secretariat.

Solina Nyirahabimana was moved from Ministry of Gender and family promotion to the Ministry of Justice as Minister of State in Charge of Constitution and Legal Affairs.

Nyirahabimana replaces Evode Uwizeyimana who resigned after assaulting a security agent on duty.

At the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, Nyirahabimana was replaced by Jeannette Bayisenge, a new cabinet member.

Dr Valentine Uwamariya, also new cabinet member was appointed Minister of Education replacing Eugene Mutimura while Gaspard Twagirayezu was appointed Minister of State in Ministry of Education in charge of Primary and Secondary Education.

Eugene Mutimura was appointed Head of Science & Technology Commission.

Twagirayezu replaces Isaac Munyakazi who resigned after it was found that he was bribed to manipulate schools’ ranking during the national exams.

Also in this ministry, Claudette Irere was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Education in Charge Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The new Minister of education-Uwamariya was the Deputy Vice Chancellor in Charge of training, Institutional Development and Research at Rwanda Polytechnic.

This docket was reinstated after it was dropped a couple of years ago.

Ines Mpambara is the new Minister in charge of cabinet affairs in the office of the Prime Minister. From the Office of the President where she was director of cabinet, Mpambara replaces Marie Solange Kayisire.

The later was moved to the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management to replace Germaine Kamayirese who was dropped.

Richard Tushabe was moved from Rwanda Social Security Board where he was director General and was appointed Minister of State in charge of National Treasury at Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN).

At RSSB, Tushabe was replaced by Regis Rugemanshuro as Director General. Rugemanshuro is from senior management of Bank of Kigali.

Two Ambassadors have also been appointed and those include Rugira Amandin, Rwanda’s envoy to Zambia replacing Monique Mukaruliza.

Dieudonnee Sebashongore was appointed as Rwanda’s envoy to Belgium.