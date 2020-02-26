RIB, Police Hunting Thugs in MTN Agent Assault Video

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) are jointly hunting for two men who are seen in a video robbing and violently assaulting an MTN vendor in Remera sector, Gasabo district.

The video which has circulated widely on social media shows two youthful men cornering a young woman behind buildings in Migina, opposite Petit Stade, with the first man jumping on her, strangling her from behind, slamming her down while the second man grabs her belongings and punches her incessantly.

After taking all her valuables, including a sum of money yet to be known, the two men kick her hard, including on the head, leaving her unconscious.

The video dated February 23, 2020 has angered many Rwandans, majority of them requesting RIB and RNP to find the men. It was captured at 20:50.

Local Journalist Baker Byansi, who first shared the video on Twitter said that the incident happened at the building commonly known as ‘Dipo yo kwa Rukara’ opposite the small stadium in the Migina area, which is synonymous with busy nightspots.

RIB Spokesperson Marie Michelle Umuhoza told KT Press that “RIB is aware of the incident and we are investigating it,” but did not provide more details. The Police Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera also confirmed that the matter is being handled.

The victim has been identified as Jeannette Tuyisenge, 31, a resident of Nyabisindu Cell, Remera Sector, and vends MTN Rwanda products opposite Amahoro National Stadium.

According to witness, Tuyisenge was attacked after she had finished the day’s work after depositing her work equipment including a stool and umbrella where she normally keeps them before heading home.

Efforts to speak to her or her family were futile as she was still being attended to by doctors at Kacyiru Hospital Isange One Stop Centre.

According to Yvonne Mubiligi, the Head of Corporate Affairs at MTN Rwanda said that they followed up the incident in collaboration with RIB and are currently closely following up on her treatment.

“She is now at the One Stop Centre, she is undergoing treatment. This was indeed a sad incident which shocked all of us. At the moment, the most important thing is that she is undergoing treatment,”

“As you all saw in the video, she was badly attacked and doctors are continuing to assess her. She is in a stable condition. The MTN Executive team visited her today to express their solidarity,” she said, adding that as MTN, they condemn all forms of violence and believe the perpetrators will be apprehended and brought to book.

The harrowing attack on Tuyisenge has angered hundreds on social media, with many particularly condemning the manner in which violence was meted out on her. Reports say she has a 10 months old baby.