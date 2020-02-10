They Are Getting Closer: Rwanda Readies for Possible Locust Invasion

Rwanda will be on the alert to avert any possible invasion of dessert locusts which are now reported in Northern Uganda.

According to reports in Ugandan media, swarms of the deadly desert locusts entered Uganda on Sunday through the north eastern district of Amudat District, located in Karamoja region.

The invasion of the locusts which has ravaged northern parts of Kenya has caused panic in the region, leading the fears that they could spread further to Rwanda and other parts of the great lakes, ravaging crops and vegetation.

According to Dr. Charles Bucagu, the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) Deputy Director General in charge of Agriculture Research and Technology Transfer, different institutions are mobilising in readiness for a possible invasion.

“We are finalising on the strategy. It will be announced as soon as possible. Currently we are mobilising the resources needed, including putting in place strategic stocks of pesticides and a range of insecticides,”

“We are also mobilising farmers at the household level, preparing them for a possible outbreak of locusts. We are going to distribute spraying pumps and chemicals and at the same time mobilise large scale equipment such as spraying planes to deal with a possible invasion,” Dr. Bucagu told KT Press.

He said that a taskforce led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) as well as other concerned institution is being formed to deal with the locust menace in case it gets to Rwanda.

“We are meeting to finalize on the strategy but so far we have a monitoring team in place. We have also put farmers on the alert to report the presence of locusts in their locations for immediate action,” Dr. Bucagu said.

The outbreak of locusts in the region has caused pandemonium in the region, with social media videos showing the deadly insects invading gardens in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Asked if Rwanda would be ready to deal with the overwhelming nature of the crop destroying insects, Dr. Bucagu said early reporting and preparation are key in averting the menace.

He said it is hard to predict the movement of the locusts but Rwanda would be prepared to deal with the menace if reported early.

Experts warn that the low flying insects which attack in their millions cannot be eaten or dealt with without proper planning and could cause hunger in the near future if not dealt with.

Since December last year, the insects have destroyed crops worth millions in North Western Kenya and have also left destruction in their path in Ethiopia, Somalia and now Uganda.

Last month, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Geraldine Mukeshimana, said that the country was ready to deal with the locust threat.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned last year that desert locusts would spread to other Eastern Africa countries including Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan if not averted.

The UN body in the latest brief said breeding of locusts continues in the Horn of Africa, which will cause locusts to increase further in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya with new swarms forming in March and April.

“Consequently, there is an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods in the region,” the FAO Dessert Locust Watch said last week.

“In Kenya, numerous immature and mature swarms continue to move throughout northern and central areas. Mature swarms reached within 50 km of the Uganda border on 6 February and other mature swarms nearly reached the Tanzania border on the 7th,” it added.

FAO further said that widespread egg laying and hatching have started, and so far numerous dense early instar hopper bands are present in some central areas. Aerial and ground control operations are continuing.

On 9 February, there were reports that Desert Locust arrived in northeast Uganda near Amudat (0157N/3456E). Other reports indicated that Desert Locust had crossed the border into northern Tanzania close to Mt. Kilimanjaro, reaching Arusha and Mushi.

In Somalia, second to fourth instar hopper bands are present in the northeast near Garowe. Other infestations are likely to be present in the northwest, central and southern areas where breeding is expected to be in progress.

In Ethiopia, maturing swarms were present in eastern and southern areas and additional swarms moved into the Rift Valley from the south and the north.

“Egg-laying and hatching are likely to be underway but so far it has not been detected. Aerial and ground control operations continue in most areas,” FAO said.

According to FAO, widespread hatching and band formation will occur in the coming weeks in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

There remains a risk of a few small swarms appearing in northeast Uganda, southeast South Sudan and perhaps northern Tanzania in the coming days. It however doesn’t mention Rwanda.

Experts say the locusts are low flying and can’t handle high altitude mountains and hills but parts of Rwanda, particularly the Eastern and Southern Province with undulating terrain remain susceptible.

An average swarm can destroy crops that could feed 2,500 people for a year, FAO said. A desert locust swarm can be 460 square miles in size and pack between 40 and 80 million insects into less than half a square mile.

Each locust can eat its weight in plants each day, so a swarm of such size would eat 423 million pounds of plants daily.

Experts further warn that eating them alone cannot be a solution, given their sheer numbers but they are a rich source of protein.