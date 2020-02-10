Rwanda, Tunisia Sign Air Service Agreement

Rwanda has signed with Tunisia an air service agreement to bring the number to 101 deals of the kind between Rwanda and countries that committed to make the free movement of people a reality.

The agreement, according to Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was signed between Dr Vincent Biruta – Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation and Sabri Bachtobji, the Tunisian State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event took place in Addis Ababa-Ethiopia, in the sideline of the ongoing 33rd African Union Ordinary Summit.

Latest bilateral service agreement involving Rwanda was signed with Somalia last week on February 8, 2020.