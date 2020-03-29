COVID-19: 10 New Cases Bring Total in Rwanda to 70

The total of positive cases of New Coronavirus in Rwanda has now hit 70 after the Ministry of Health announced 10 new cases.

An update issued on Sunday evening said that 10 samples, including six people who had arrived from Dubai, two from South Africa, one from Nigeria and one traveller who had frequently travelled in the East African region, returned positive results.

“All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management,” the Ministry said in the daily update.

The statement further said that heightened vigilance continues to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed.

Rwandans started the second week of restricted movement, with the Ministry of Health emphasizing that non-essential businesses must remain closed, travel between cities and districts suspended and non-essential movements outside the home restricted as part of the measures to curb the spread.

On Saturday, four cases were announced, including four travellers who arrived from Dubai, one traveller who arrived from the USA, and one contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller detected through contact tracing.

Yet again Dubai continued to be the main source of majority of the cases that have been positively diagnosed in Rwanda. The Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije explained that the United Arab Emirates city is a global travel and business hub which meant that many people converged there.

Rwanda remains on lockdown to contain the possible spread of the virus which by press time had killed 33, 891 across the globe and infected some 718,656. About 150,918, however, have recovered from the virus whose vaccine or treatment is yet to be discovered.

Countries have embarked on tough measures to contain the spread, introducing lockdowns and curfews.

On Saturday, Rwanda kicked off an exercise to support vulnerable families struggling to have access to food, particularly those which were living hand to mouth. President Paul Kagame said that the government will continue to support citizens during the lockdown and introduce measures to keep the economy stable as the world grapples to halt the rampaging virus.