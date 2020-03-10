New Changes in Gov’t as Ngabitsinze, Urujeni Take Up New Positions

President Paul Kagame has done slight changes in government, making new appointments that will see legislator Dr Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze and Urujeni Feza Bakuramutsa, who was the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, take up new positions.

Until his appointment as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources last evening, Dr Ngabitsinze was a Member of Parliament under the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Dr Ngabitsinze, who has a PhD in Agricultural Economics takes over a docket which was last occupied by Fulgence Nsengiyumva.

He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Economics, a Master’s of Science in Economics, with a special focus on Microeconomic Analysis of Economic Development.

The seasoned academician joined Parliament in October 2018 representing his party while Bakuramutsa has been PS at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation the same time – October 2018 having replaced Jeannine Kambanda.

Bakuramutsa has now replaced Ines Mpambara as director of cabinet in office of the President. Mpambara was recently appointed the Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

In other appointments, veteran politician Abbas Mukama, bounced back after being appointed the Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Corruption, replacing Clément Musangabatware.

Until September 2018, Mukama was a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker.

In other areas, Joyeuse Uwingeneye was appointed Director General of Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA), replacing Augustus Seminega. The new RPPSA boss was working with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) prior to her appointment.

A New Board Member of Rwanda Aviation Company (RAC) was also appointed. The board will be chaired by Zephanie Niyonkuru while members include Clementine Umugwaneza, the Vice-Chair, Lt. Col. Joseph and will include the following members: Ndayishimiye, Ines Uwimbabazi, Thierry Mihigo Kalisa, Diana Ngangure and Parfait Izere.

The Head of State also renewed the term of office for the selection committee of Candidates to the post of Commissioner of the National Commission for Human Rights.

They include the chairperson Agnes Kayijire, and members who include: Emmanuel Safari, Marie Immaculée Ingabire, Dr. Yves Muhire and Dr Prince Jean Bosco Kanani.