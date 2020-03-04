News of Charles Kwizera’s Demise Shocks WAN-IFRA

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) through its Women in News (WIN) Programme has learnt with deep shock the sudden demise of Prince Charles Kwizera.

Charles was an open, easy going and dedicated professional, whose smile, calm and confident demeanor made it easy to work with throughout the years the WIN programme engaged with him at Kigali Today and with the media in Rwanda.

WIN worked closely with Charles in implementing gender mainstreaming strategies at Kigali Today. Words fail us to explain our gratitude to him for ensuring that we worked seamlessly with his team towards gender balance at Kigali Today.

As Albert Einstein once said, “The value of a man should be seen in what he gives and not in what he is able to receive.” In one word, Charles was a generous giver. He gave much to his work, to our work with him and his team at Kigali Today. Our hearts are therefore filled with sorrow at his passing. Our lives are filled with emptiness.

In the words of a popular hymn, “This world is not our home. We are all pilgrims just passing by.” We are only here for a while but never meant to stay for long. On this journey, we meet and learn from each other. The journey is made memorable when we meet people like Charles that leave a mark on other people’s lives.

As we bid farewell to Charles, no amount of words can explain the loss to the world he has left behind. We will forever remain grateful for the life he shared with us while he lived.

Our condolences go to Charles’s family, to Kigali Today and to the media in Rwanda for such a huge loss. May the good Lord console you all at the loss of Prince Charles Kwizera and may His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

On behalf of colleagues and friends at Women in News.

Dr. Tikhala Chibwana

Director for Africa

WAN-IFRA WIN Programme