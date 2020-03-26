Rwanda Confirms 9 New Coronavirus Cases

Rwanda has confirmed nine new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 50 in thirteen days.

The first case in Rwanda was confirmed on March 14.

Of the nine cases, five are people who came from Dubai and were sent straight to quarantine, one passenger who came from United States of America and sent straight to quarantine.

One person is from Holland who was discovered after meeting a person who tested Covid-19 contact in Rwanda.

Two other cases also tested positive after meeting people who tested Covid-19 earlier in Rwanda.

“All patients are being treated at a well-designated area and they are recovering,” reads the communiqué by the Ministry of health.

“We have also started tracing contacts of these people who tested positive for proper management.”

The Ministry of Health requests the general public to keep observing the restrictions and other measures that were taken by the government in the context of avoiding further spread of Covid-19.