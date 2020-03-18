Rwanda: COVID-19 Cases Increase to 11, Flights to Be Cancelled

Rwanda has announced three more cases of New Coronavirus, taking the total of people who tested positive for the virus to 11 as the country moves to halt flights in and out of the country.

The Ministry of Health said three additional cases of coronavirus were identified through a positive test today, bringing the confirmed total to eleven –the highest in the East African Community (EAC).

The Ministry said “An Indian woman, 37, who arrived in Rwanda on 8 March 2020 from Mumbai, India, a spouse of a previously confirmed positive case tested positive.”

The Ministry said, “Rwandan man, 26, without recent travel history and a Rwandan man, 45, who arrived on 16 March 2020 from Belgium via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” are the latest cases to be confirmed by Rwanda.

The Ministry of Health said all confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

In order to limit further spread of the virus, the Ministry said flights coming in and out of the country will be halted, including those of the national carrier – Rwandair. The move comes after it emerged that most of the cases were imported.

“To further mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, all arriving and departing commercial passenger flights, including RwandAir, will be halted beginning at midnight on 20 March 2020 for an initial period of 30 days.”

The Ministry said that cargo and emergency flights will continue to operate. This will help the flow of business.

“Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and limiting unnecessary movements,” a government statement released on Wednesday reads.

The statement reiterated that the initial two week period of closure for schools and places of worship may be renewed and expanded based on circumstances.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough,shortness of breath,and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, email callcenter@rbc.gov.rw, send a WhatsApp message to +250 78 175 3012, or contact a medical professional.

On Tuesday, one additional case of a Burundian man who was in transit and tested positive upon arrival in Rwanda was announced, taking the total to 8.

The Burundian man, 35, who arrived in Rwanda on 16 March 2020 from Dubai,UAE in transit to Bujumbura, Burundi was detected by airport medical screening personnel based on symptoms and he was then tested.

A Rwandan woman, 32, whose husband is a confirmed coronavirus patient with recent travel history in Fiji, USA and Qatar and a German man, 61, who arrived in Rwanda on 13 March 2020 from Germany via Istanbul without symptoms tested positive for the virus.

The unidentified German later developed a cough and went to a health facility on 15 March 2020 and tested positive.

The virus which has so far killed 8, 892 people worldwide and infected 215, 519continues to spread fast, as countries take tough measures to avert further spread.

On Wednesday, the first Novel Coronavirus death was reported in Burkina Faso. A 62-year old female patient succumbed to the virus while Djibouti recorded the first case the same day.