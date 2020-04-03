 Kagame, Global Leaders Discuss ‘Fast & Flexible’ Solutions to COVID-19

President Paul Kagame on Friday revealed he had ‘fruitful’ conversations over the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy, the President of the World Bank, David Malpass as well as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva with who he discussed efforts to fight the New Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Head of State through Twitter said he had talked to the officials and thanked them for their support –the conversation taking place less than 24 hours after the IMF approved a $109m package to support Rwanda’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and cushion the economy from shocks.

“I had fruitful phone conversations with @KGeorgieva, @AbiyAhmedAli, @EmmanuelMacron and @DavidMalpassWBG on the need for fast, flexible, innovative & global solutions to address the health & economic impact of #COVID19,”

“Thank you for your support and we look forward to working together as we overcome challenges ahead,” President Kagame tweeted.

President Kagame has continued to engage with global leaders at the continental and international level as the world continues to battle the COVID—19 pandemic whose cases crossed over 1 million on Thursday. Currently cases stand at 1,062,237 while deaths are also expected to cross the 60, 000 mark by the end of Friday.

He also engaged leaders of the G20 as part of the global efforts to find a solution to the pandemic. His efforts on the continent have been hailed.

Following the conversation, the Ethiopian Premier also tweeted in reference to the chat with his Rwandan counterpart, calling for collective leadership to deal with the pandemic.

“Encouraging phone conversations with my brother @PaulKagame on the collective leadership needed in these times to effectively address the challenges emerging from the spread of #COVID19,”

“This is key in responding to ensuing economic hurdles that #Africa will be confronted with,” PM Abiy tweeted.

“Spoke to my friend Pres. @PaulKagame and commended him on his continued great leadership. Told him about IMF’s efforts to help African countries fight #COVID19,”

“IMF Board approved #Rwanda’s request for $109.4 million and we are working quickly to respond to many other requests,” Kristalina Georgieva tweeted.

The IMF Executive Board on Thursday approved a US$109.4 million financing for Rwanda to go towards the fight against the new Coronavirus.

The amount drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility which will be disbursed immediately will support Rwanda’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

IMF said the help address Rwanda’s urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by the Washington D.C-based institution said that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly unfolding, with the near-term outlook deteriorating quickly. This has given a rise to significant fiscal and external financing needs.

IMF commended Rwandan authorities for acting fast by putting in place measures to help contain and mitigate the spread of the disease.

IMF said the funds will support the authorities’ efforts by backstopping the decline in international reserves and providing financing to the budget for increased spending aimed at containing the epidemic and mitigating its economic impact.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana told KT Press that the money will go towards addressing health and socio-economic needs resulting from the pandemic.

Rwanda has so far registered 84 cases but no fatalities yet. The lockdown which was extended is expected to go until April 19 if not extended.