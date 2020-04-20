Rwanda, A Good Day in Covid-19 Battle: Four More Recover, No New Case

Rwanda has not found any coronavirus case out of the 1,299 tests today. Instead, four new patients recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 80 and the number of active cases to 67.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases remains 147 that was registered yesterday.

All active cases, according to the Ministry of health are in isolation in stable condition, and one is receiving oxygen therapy as a precaution.

The Ministry of Health maintains that the general public should respect the government instructions regarding protection against Covid-19 by avoiding unnecessary movements and staying at home.

Rwandans are advised to wear face masks when they happen to go in public and while in multi-family compounds. Local factories are producing them massively.

In the world, the number of cases has increased to 2,466,305 and 169,338 deaths.

The United States of America has lost 41,777 people to Covid-19.