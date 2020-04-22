Rwanda Confirms 3 New Covid-19 Cases, Total Now 153

There were no new Covid-19 recoveries, no fatality(there has never been any) confirmed on April 22, but there were three new cases confirmed out of 1,038 tests.

This, according to the Ministry of health, brought the total confirmed cases to 153, while the active cases are 69 and recoveries 84 in total.

All patients remain in stable condition, but the ministry indicated that “one patient is under oxygen therapy as precaution measures.”

The government continues to request the general public to heighten vigilance to avoid contamination. Staying at home is important, and only those going to shop food commodities, or other indispensable services are allowed to go out.

Currently, 26 companies are making face masks and other important equipment that are required to fight against Covid-19.

Unless otherwise, the COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted on April 30.

Worldwide, the number of affected people has reached 2,614,803 and 182,467 deaths.

Already, 46,249 people have died of Covid-19 in United States of America.