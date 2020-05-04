Coronavirus: 2 New Cases, 4 Recoveries As Businesses Resume

Today was a big day in Rwanda where people were allowed to go out and conduct businesses after nearly two months in a lockdown. It is part of the partial lockdown which will be reviewed 15 days later.

While the impact of the partial lockdown may not directly show any changes in figures whatsoever, the country coincidently performed well in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 today,

The total cases have increased to 261 including two new cases identified among 746 tests today and the number of recoveries has increased to 128 including 4 registered in the last 24 hours.

The country is thus still dealing with 133 active cases. No fatality has been registered.

The new format of the update does not mention the issue of cross border truck drivers who in a couple of days were largely affected and increased numbers in the country.

If the country has dealt with these numbers, it will inspire hope.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 cases have increased to 3,624,623 and deaths 250,987.