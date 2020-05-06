Coronavirus: 7 New Cases Push Total Cases in Rwanda to 268

Rwanda recorded 7new case of New Coronavirus on Wednesday, 24 hours after the country had reported no case on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that there 7 positive case out of 1, 323 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in Rwanda remain at 268.

The Ministry also revealed that the country has now conducted 37, 315 tests in total while one person recovered, taking total recovering to 130. Active cases are now 138 while the country hasn’t registered a New Coronavirus related death.

It is not clear if the cases are all linked to cross-border truck drivers and their assistants as it was in the past days on new cases following the partial reopening of the economy but the Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije said more people would continue to be tested.

The country completed the third day of relaxed measures which include a curfew beginning at 8p to 5am. The country is yet to reopen borders following the full lockdown put in place in March. Only trucks bringing goods in the country are allowed in.

However, the East African Community has continued to record an increasing number of cases linked to cross-border truck drivers.

Globally, COVID-19 cases reached 3,806,147 while the virus has so far claimed 263,428 lives.