Rwanda Showcases Real-Time Health Data System During Bill Gates Visit

KIGALI — Bill Gates, founder and chair of the Gates Foundation, visited Rwanda’s National Health Intelligence Center (NHIC) on Tuesday, where officials showcased the country’s use of real-time health data to improve healthcare delivery and prepare for future disease threats.

Gates was received by Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, and Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire during the visit to the center, which the government describes as the nerve center of Rwanda’s healthcare system.

The NHIC centralizes, processes and analyzes health data from hospitals, health centers and community health workers across the country.

Government says the system creates a dynamic picture of Rwanda’s health landscape, enabling faster and more targeted responses to public health challenges.

In its first year of operation, the center has already contributed to shorter patient waiting times at health facilities, improved ambulance dispatch and emergency response, strengthened disease surveillance and containment, and more efficient allocation of medical resources, according to the Ministry of Health.

The systen is said to be helping Rwanda move from a reactive healthcare model — responding after problems occur — to a proactive approach that identifies risks early and acts before they escalate.

With support from partners, including the Gates Foundation, the NHIC is expanding its capabilities toward predictive health intelligence. This would allow the center to anticipate potential outbreaks, issue early-warning alerts and help prevent health threats before they become widespread.

On Monday, President Paul Kagame hosted Gates in Kigali. According to the Presidency, the two discussed strengthening the Gates Foundation’s longstanding partnership with Rwanda, including accelerating collaboration in health, agricultural transformation, artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure to support Rwanda’s development priorities.

The same day, Gates also toured Mwulire Health Center in Rwanda’s Eastern Province with Dr. Nsanzimana. During that visit, he met Community Health Workers and observed efforts to expand primary healthcare services through digital tools and local health initiatives.

Gates further visited TKMD Syringes Manufacturing, a Rwanda-based producer of auto-disable syringes supported by the Gates Foundation. The company supplies syringes to the region and exports to several countries through UNICEF.

Gates latest tour comes as Rwanda continues to invest in digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence as part of broader efforts to strengthen its healthcare system.

By consolidating national health data and using new technologies, officials said, the NHIC is intended to help Rwanda deliver healthcare that is faster, more efficient and more responsive to the needs of its population.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today