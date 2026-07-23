At Chinese Army’s 99th Anniversary, Rwanda and Beijing Highlight Growing Military Links

KIGALI – Rwanda and China have reaffirmed their growing defence partnership, with senior military officials from both countries highlighting expanding cooperation in professional military training, institutional exchanges and joint efforts to promote regional and international peace.

This, was during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Kigali to mark the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and senior Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers including Chief of Staff of the Reserve Force, Maj. Gen. Alex Kagame who represented RDF Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Mubarakh Muganga.

Addressing guests, Kagame, said Rwanda values its longstanding friendship with China and the practical benefits the defence partnership continues to deliver.

“For nearly a century, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has evolved into a modern and capable force that has made significant contributions to the defence and development of China, while increasingly supporting international peace and security,” he said.

The Reserve Force boss noted that defence cooperation between the PLA and the RDF has continued to produce tangible results through professional military education and specialized training.

“China’s consistent support in professional military education and specialized training has made a meaningful contribution to the continued development of RDF capabilities. This investment in human capital continues to strengthen the professionalism and operational effectiveness of our respective Armed Forces,” he said.

Kagame pointed out that the increasingly complex global security environment makes trusted partnerships more important than ever, reaffirming Rwanda’s commitment to working closely with China in advancing regional and international peace and stability.

“We are convinced that the friendship between our two countries and the cooperation between our Armed Forces will continue to grow, in both scope and substance, to the mutual benefit of our peoples and in support of international peace and security,” he added.

On his part, China’s Defence Attaché to Rwanda, Senior Captain (Navy) Li Dayi, said the PLA has transformed over the past 99 years from a force that secured China’s independence into one that also contributes to global peace and security.

He said China’s military modernization remains guided by a defensive national defence policy and forms part of the country’s broader development strategy under President Xi Jinping.

“Our goal of building a strong military has always complemented the path of peaceful development,” Li said, adding that China remains committed to promoting international fairness, strategic stability and global security.

Li described military cooperation as an increasingly important pillar of China-Africa relations, noting that more than 50,000 Chinese peacekeepers have served in over 20 countries and regions since China joined United Nations peacekeeping operations in 1990.

He added that the PLA Navy continues anti-piracy escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and humanitarian operations overseas.

On Rwanda-China relations, Li said cooperation between the two militaries continues to deepen through defence exchanges, institutional collaboration and personnel training.

“The cooperation between the two militaries in national defence building, military exchanges and personnel training continues to deepen, effectively enhancing bilateral military mutual trust and traditional friendship,” he said.

The reception reflected the broader partnership between Kigali and Beijing, which has steadily expanded beyond diplomacy and trade to include defence cooperation, capacity building and security collaboration, with both countries expressing confidence that military ties will continue to grow in the years ahead.

Photos by Melissa Isimbi

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