Tragic Kamonyi Crash Leaves Nine Dead, 12 Hospitalized

KAMONYI, Rwanda — Nine people were killed and 12 others seriously injured when a passenger minibus collided with a CHACMAN truck in Musambira Sector, Kamonyi District, on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on July 19, 2026, when the truck, traveling from Muhanga District, crashed into a minibus known locally as “Twegerane,” which was heading from Kigali.

According to witnesses and local authorities, the minibus was carrying 21 passengers at the time of the collision. Nine passengers died at the scene, while the remaining 12 sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses said the truck was descending at high speed and may have suffered brake failure. They reported that the minibus had attempted to pass a vehicle parked on the roadside due to a water-related problem before colliding with the oncoming truck.

Mbonyumwami Hassan, an eyewitness, said the driver of the minibus was thrown through the front windshield onto the road and died instantly.

“We rushed to rescue the victims and found many people dead, while others who were injured were crying for help,” Hassan said. “Some died in our arms. I helped an elderly woman out and told her to hold on so we could save her, but she told me, ‘Leave me, I am dying.’ As soon as she said that, she passed away.”

Another resident, Mukamfashijwaho Solange, said she saw the truck descending at an unusually high speed before the collision.

“When we arrived at the accident scene, we found the vehicle completely wrecked,” she said. “Some people were dead, while others had severe injuries. One person was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. It was a very tragic sight.”

Kamonyi District Mayor Dr. Nahayo Sylvere confirmed the accident and said emergency responders arrived promptly after receiving reports of the crash.

“So far, nine people have been confirmed dead,” Dr. Nahayo said. “We extend our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and we continue to monitor the condition of those injured in this accident. It is deeply saddening to lose so many people.”

He urged motorists to strictly observe traffic regulations and exercise greater caution on the roads to help prevent further accidents.

Of the 21 people aboard the minibus, 19 were adults and two were children. The truck had two occupants, and its driver sustained a leg injury.

The injured victims were taken to Kanombe Hospital, Kabgayi Hospital, the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), and Remera-Rukoma Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

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