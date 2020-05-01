COVID-19: Rwanda Cases Surge to 243 after 18 New Cases





As the country awaits new measures from the Government on the next step in the measures to control the spread of the New Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health on Thursday announced 18 new COVID-19 cases out of 1, 140 samples tested in 24hrs.

The new cases push the total to 243 while recoveries are now 104 after 6 new recoveries were announced. Active cases are now 139 and no deaths.

The new cases are the latest in the increasing number of cases registered in recent days, attributed to cross-border truck drivers and their assistants as Rwanda takes measures to limit their entry.

“This reflects a rise in cases of cross border truck drivers and their assistants,” reads the daily communique from the Ministry of Health, adding that “all active cases are in isolation in stable condition”.

By press time the government was set to announce steps for citizens to observe, a process President Paul Kagame said will be gradual. The Head of State has proposed a comprehensive and harmonized regional approach to tackle the pandemic.

Globally deaths have increased to 233,624 including 3,299,742 in the United States of America.