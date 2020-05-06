FERWAFA to Decide Football League Fate by End of May 

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) is yet to decide on how the current football season will be concluded and has set a May 30 dedline for its decision.

The Rwanda football league was suspended indefinitely with a maximum of seven games to go and (FERWAFA) has not decided on whether to complete the season or scrap it.

In a statement, FERWAFA said they will wait on the government advice to discuss the football’s fate.

“Decisions to conclude all the tournaments organized by FERWAFA will be consistent with the government guidance regarding new procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19”

On Monday, the government of Rwanda partially lifted strict lockdown measures but mass gatherings remain prohibited as the country tries to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

The African Football Confederation asked all its 54 members to present restart or cancel plans for their domestic leagues by May 5

It is understood that FERWAFA intends to complete the league and will hold a meeting this week with clubs to discuss football’s fate.

Meanwhile, Heroes FC has become the latest club to withhold wages for their non-playing staff as clubs continue to suffer from the coronavirus crisis.

Musanze FC,ESpoir FC and Rayon Sports have already laid off their players while Bugesera FC resorted to temporary salary cuts saying the squad has accepted the club’s request of more than a 65% pay cut.