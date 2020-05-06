Sentore to Launch Two Albums By December 

Traditional singer Jules Sentore is preparing to launch two albums late this year, hoping that the lockdown will have been eased and the entertainment industry being in a new normal.

The singer unveiled the plans while launching his latest gospel song dubbed Urera featuring Yvan Ngenzi.

According to Sentore, he was slated to launch the first album in July this year but all plans were sabotaged by COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am busy working on my two albums which I plan to launch late this year, but off-course when the lockdown is lessened. The lockdown won’t stop me from making progress with launch preparation because I want my fans to have perfect albums, worth all the waiting,” says Sentore.

The artist said that 10-15 songs will feature on both coming albums as well as various artists and producers.

The Udatsikira hit maker has won hearts of cultural and R&B music genres backed by his strong vocals.

He boasts of songs like Warakoze, Ruca Imana, Kora Akazi Akayama and many more featuring other artists.