Cabinet Increases Number of Participants at Places of Worship, Weddings

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame has allowed places of worship to increase the number of worshipers.

Weddings will also see the number of participants double.

On Tuesday, October 27, the cabinet decided that the measures intended to contain the spread of COVID-19 remain as they were reviewed until October 12.

However, in a few changes that were made, it was decided that “services at places of worship will increase to 50% of venue capacity.”

Initially, a handful of participants could be allowed in a church at ago. In a church of 3000 sitting capacity, some 250 people would be allowed in a single service. Every service is separated by another with some 2 hours to allow cleaning.

More in the decisions, the cabinet decided that church wedding ceremonies “should not exceed 75 people.”

This becomes a great improvement compared to 30 people initially.

The cabinet further said that COVID-19 tests will not be required with wedding receptions including fewer than 75 guests.

Meanwhile, funeral services “should not exceed 75 people”, which is also another improvement compared to a maximum of 30 people initially.

The cabinet increased the number of civil services in offices from the initial 30% of offices capacity to 50% meaning that they will continue to work on rotational basis.

They are joining the private sector offices who have been allowed to operate to this capacity for a couple of months now.

It was also decided that gaming operators will resume gradually upon fulfilling COVID-19 prevention requirements and inspection to be conducted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

On these measures that are expected to be reviewed after 15 days, the cabinet made a reminder to the general public to continue to observe COVID-19 measures including wearing a face mask, keeping social distance, and washing hands regularly.

On the Day the cabinet conducted the meeting, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased to 5,084 including 11 new cases, while the number of recovered patients increased to 4851 including 4 new recoveries.

Active cases are now 198 while the death has reached 35 including a 88 year old person from Kirehe district who died on Tuesday.

In other decisions that are not related to COVID-19, three advisors were appointed and they include; Uwonkunda Claudette, advisor to the Speaker of Parliament, Bideri Ntagozera Rina-advisor to the Minister of Trade and Industry and Wanyana Denise-Advisor to the Minister of State in charge of Primary Health Care in the Ministry of Health.

The cabinet meeting approved the Presidential order establishing the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board and Prime Minister order determining responsibilities of the national civil aviation security committee, its members, and functioning.

Also approved was a Prime Minister order determining responsibilities of the airport security committee, its members and functioning.

A ministerial order relating to the appeal committee in Civil Aviation was also approved, together with Ministerial order on court fees in civil, commercial, labor administrative and criminal matters.