COVID-19: Rwanda Launches Vaccination for 12+ Children

Rwanda has approved vaccination for children aged 12 to 18, clearing the way for millions of young Rwandans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision by Ministry of Health comes after vaccination for adults totaling 2,917,604.

According to the Ministry of Health, the research conducted shows that young ones aged 12+ can be vaccinated and jabbing them is necessary for a continued return to normal life.

“Rwanda will start vaccination for children 12 to 18 against the Covid-19 across the country next Monday- November 22. Those to be vaccinated will be signed by their parents or legal guardians,” the Ministry of Health communique reads.

“The Ministry of Health encourages parents with children in the mentioned age to help them to receive the vaccine as soon as possible by signing them a letter allowing them to be vaccinated,” the communique further reads.

Reports of the Ministry of Health indicate that 2,917,604 people have so far received the second jab of COVID-19 while 5,530,658 received the first dose as of November 20, 2021.

This week, the country received 1.6million COVID-19 vaccination doses from Canada through COVAX. The received doses are from Moderna, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge and Massachusetts in USA.

The country further, this week received 409,600 Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by Luxembourg.

Rwanda joins countries like the United States of America, England, Canada, among others to vaccinate children aged 12+.