Manchester United FC Sacks Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United, one of the English Premier football League giants, have sacked their coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Watford and repeated shortfalls.

The Red Devils have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, according to the English Premier League table standings.

According to the Manchester United website, the First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while the club seeks an interim manager to the end of the season.

“It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United said in a statement.

The decision also follows Man U’s previous poor performance including a 5-0 defeat against Liverpool on October 24 and a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on November 6.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success,” the statement reads.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future,” United’s statement also reads.

Solskjaer is a former Red Devils player. He scored 126 goals in 11 seasons from 1996-2007 including the winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

“His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments,” the Statement reads.

“He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family,” it adds.

United’s next game is when they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the Champions League next Tuesday.

In the following games, Manchester United will play against Chelsea and Arsenal FC, who also suffered a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool yesterday.

According to the Manchester United management setup, Darren Fletcher, also the club’s legend, will stay on as technical director seat, and Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna – who were part of Solskjaer’s coaching set up – will also remain at the club.

According to the Manchester United news, Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid coach is favorite to replace Ole.