Four Injured In Buffalo Attack In Musanze District

byWilliams Buningwire November 11, 2021 at 2:27 pm 0

Four people have been injured by stray buffaloes from the Volcano National Park located in Musanze district, Northern Province.

In the morning, around 9AM as farmers were going about their work, six stray buffalos attacked them in Ninda cell, Nyange sector in the vicinity of Volcano National Park, injuring four.

Uwabera Alice, Executive Secretary of Nyange sector who confirmed this incident said that “the injured people were rushed to the nearby health centre.”

Volcano national park, essentially the home to mountain gorillas also include several other animals, including buffaloes.

 

