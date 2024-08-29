Miss Naomi Set To Walk Down The Aisle



After years painting love to each other and whoever cares, Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomi Nishimwe is set to wed her longtime fiancee Micheal Tesfay late this year.

This comes following the couple’s new released save the dates photos that are circulating on social media and in tabloids revealing the dates of the wedding as 29th December this year.

Naomi and her yet to be hubby Micheal love escapades came to light in early 2022 following Naomi’s affection photos posted on Instagram.

It quickly raised eyebrows among her followers who quickly started connecting the dots.

The two were first seen together at Miss Rwanda 2022 grand finale and through the whole event, they were whispering sweet nothings until the show ended.

Naomi was known for not sharing her private life to public before meeting her prince charming Micheal but everything changed after meeting him.

The two continued to date until January 01, 2024, when she was engaged by Micheal in a ceremony surrounded by few of the couple’s friends.

Micheal Tesfay is a master’s degree holder from Edinburgh University, UK in medical related field.

He has been in the country since 2018, and he apparently did internship at University of Rwanda.

Rumors has it that the two have been together for some time, living a low-key life from media and public eye before even 2022.