Here Are the Just Elected District Mayors

Rwanda has concluded decentralised entities’ polls with elections of executive committee across 27 districts of the country(not including three districts of Kigali which follow a different provision).

In the morning, the exercise started with elections of bureau of district councilors, before embarking on the election of three members of executive committee including the mayor of the district and their two deputies in charge of social affairs and economic affairs respectively.

Some mayors bounced back, others have been serving under district councils, but there are also fresh figures from different walks of life.

Here is the list of the mayors who were elected for a five year term renewable only once.

Southern Province

Nyamagabe District

Located in the far Southern Province towards the West, Nyamagabe district elected Niwemwungeri Ildebrand who is replacing Bonaventure Uwamahoro, the former mayor who did not run for second term.

Like in Nyamagabe, the neighboring Huye district also elected a youthful mayor Ange Sebutege who is serving his second term.

Also elected was the mayor of the neighboring Gisagara district Jerome Rutaburingoga who is also serving second term in southern district bordering with Burundi.

In Nyaruguru, there was some surprise whereby the acting mayor was only elected vice mayor for social affairs, while the mayor became

Ruhango, Nyanza, and Muhanga re-elected their mayors with Habarurema Valens bouncing back in Ruhango and Ntazinda Erasme in Nyanza district, the headquarters of Southern Province.

In Muhanga also, Jacqueline Kayitare bounced back.

However, Kamonyi district elected a fresh mayor in the person of Dr Sylivere Nahayo.

Eastern Province

Like in the Southern Province, the Eastern Province also had several mayors who bounced back.

From the nearest Rwamagana district, the district councilors re-elected mayor Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi and so did those in Bugesera with mayor Richard Mutabazi.

Meanwhile, Nyemazi John Bosco(below) was elected in Kayonza district.

Nyagatare, then Kirehe and Ngoma – the two latest with former mayors having completed their terms had new figures including a woman Niyonagira Anathalie for Ngoma District and Gasana Stephen for Nyagatare.

For Kirehe, they also had a new figure in the person of Bruno Rangira who has been working in city of Kigali as communication and then spokesperson for several years now.

Gasana Richard Mayor of Gatsibo

Northern Provincee

In the Northern Province, new figures were also introduced but there are also cases of incumbent.

Judith Mukanyirigira(Above) was elected in Rulindo district while Nizeyimana JMV was elected mayor of Gakenke replacing Deogratias Nzamwita who concluded his two terms.

Nizeyimana is former Executive Secretary of Ruli Sector in this district.

Ramuli Janvier is elected new mayor of @MusanzeDistrict Northern Province.

Ramuli Janvier is elected new mayor of @MusanzeDistrict Northern Province.

He has been serving as director of Immigration and Emigration, Northern Province

Still in Northern Province, Gicumbi district elected a new mayor Nzabonimpa Emmanuel who is coming from Gatsibo district where he was serving as Director of Corporate Services.

At the same time, Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira was re-elected as mayor of Burera district.

Western Province

In the Western Province, Rutsiro district councilors elected Murekatete Triphose who has been serving as councilor in Rubavu district while the neighboring Ngororero district elected Nkusi Christophe who is new.

The Mayor elect of @NgororeroDistr in Western Province is Nkusi Christophe (Middle),

Vm FED: Uwihoreye Patrick (L)

Vm FED: Uwihoreye Patrick (L)

Vm Asoc: MUKUNDUHIRWE Benjamine (R)

In Nyabihu, Mukandayisenga Antoinette was also re-elected for another 5 year term and so was Appolonie Mukamasabo of Nyamasheke district.

Unlike Nyamasheke, the neigboring Rusizi got a new mayor who is Dr. Kibiriga Anicet.

Equally, Rubavu district got a new mayor – Kambogo Ildephonse and so did Karongi district with Mukarutesi Vestine

Mathematically, the number of women mayors in the 27 districts is eight(8) which is 29.6% compared to their male counterparts.

If the number is rounded, they represent 30% for the position of mayors only.