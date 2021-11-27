NABU Announces New Reading App for Children

NABU, a literacy organization has introduced a new app to help children improve reading skills.

The new upgraded app comes with features including a redesigned child friendly interface which makes it easier to search, find and read their favorite books.

NABU director Global User Engagement said that by the end of 2021, they would have reached their goal of one million readers.

“The additional features on our reading application mean that we can now better measure how users are engaging with our content. We can also identify areas where we need to scale up reading campaigns,” says Amos Furaha, Director Global User.

The NABU library currently features fun, multilingual children stories including collections in Kinyarwanda, Kiswahili, Creole and English among others.

The app is available on both Google Playstore and iOS app store.

NABU is a non-profit organization, with a mission to solve global literacy crisis so that every child can read and rise to their full potential.

NABU commenced its operations in Rwanda in 2015 on the invitation of Imbuto Foundation and it held an official launch on 15th November 2019.