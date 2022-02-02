Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding and Ben White Visit Rwanda’s Pavilion At Dubai Expo 2020

Arsenal stars Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding and Ben White yesterday visited Rwanda’s pavilion where the country is showcasing its tourism potential and investment opportunities at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020.

The showcasing of Rwanda’s tourism and investment opportunities coincided with the National day at Dubai Expo 2020 yesterday.

Since yesterday, Rwanda organized a two-day business forum in Dubai to attract more investors and tourists visiting the country since yesterday.

The Arsenal trio visited the pavilion as part of Rwanda’s partnership with the Premier League outfit. Their visit also follows a partnership deal signed between the premier league giant and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in 2018.

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente was also among public figures who visited Rwanda’s pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020, a companied government officials including Beata Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry (Minicom), Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of Rwanda in UAE and Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer at Rwanda Development Board.

Dr. Ngirente said that the strong cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given birth to joint programs that seek to promote knowledge exchange and partnerships.

“I would like to thank our host, the United Arab Emirates government, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to us in particular and to all Expo participants since it opened its doors in October last year,” the Premier said.

“Expo Dubai 2020 is also an important platform for governments and business leaders to connect and discuss practical ways to attract investments,” Dr. Ngirente said.