Ethiopian Envoy Sees Expo as Gateway to Stronger Africa Trade

KIGALI – Barely days after opening its doors, Expo 2026 is already demonstrating why Rwanda’s International Trade Fair has become one of Africa’s growing commercial meeting points.

The latest endorsement came from Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Rwanda, H.E. Mesfin Gebremariam, who on Wednesday visited the Ethiopian Pavilion, marking his country’s first participation in the annual exhibition.

Having attracted new countries eager to enter the Rwandan market while keeping long-time exhibitors returning year after year, Gebremariam said that Expo is far more than a showcase of products.

He described it as a platform capable of strengthening trade, introducing his country’s culture to new audiences and creating lasting commercial partnerships between African countries.

“We have a very strong bond with the people of Rwanda, and to strengthen it even further, we have to create trade opportunities so Ethiopian products can be displayed here,” Ambassador Gebremariam said during his visit.

“I think it helps create a bigger picture of what Ethiopia is as a country because we have so many cultural treasures that we can share with other African countries,” he added.

Looking ahead, the ambassador expressed optimism that Ethiopia’s debut at the Expo would pave the way for even stronger business participation in future editions.

“I hope this continues to grow so that the people of Rwanda can enjoy more Ethiopian products. We will do our level best to bring more and more traders here,” he said.

Ethiopia is among two countries, alongside Senegal, making their debut at the 29th Rwanda International Trade Fair, an expansion that organizers say reflects the exhibition’s growing continental appeal.

Organized by the Private Sector Federation (PSF) in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, this year’s Expo has brought together more than 500 exhibitors from over 20 countries.

It is offering businesses a platform to showcase products, explore investment opportunities and establish cross-border partnerships.

While Ethiopia is experiencing the exhibition for the first time, others have made Rwanda’s premier trade fair a regular destination. Among them is Egyptian businessman Mogdy Omar, who is attending the Expo for the tenth time.

Omar said his repeated participation reflects the confidence many international exhibitors have developed in Rwanda’s business environment and the opportunities created through the annual exhibition.

“This is my tenth Expo in Rwanda, and I keep coming because it is a good platform to meet customers and introduce our products,” he said.

Although visitor numbers are still building in the opening days of the three-week event, Omar said he remains optimistic that business activity will pick up as more people visit the exhibition grounds.

“The numbers are not yet what we expect, but the Expo has just started. We are hopeful more visitors will come, and we expect good business by the end of the exhibition,” he said.

The contrasting experiences of a first-time participant and a returning exhibitor highlight the growing role of Expo 2026 as more than a marketplace.

For newcomers, it offers an entry point into Rwanda’s expanding economy and the wider East African market. For established exhibitors, it has become a trusted annual platform for building customer relationships and expanding business networks.

As the three-week exhibition continues, organizers expect more business deals, partnerships and investment conversations to emerge, reinforcing Kigali’s position as a regional hub where African businesses meet, trade and explore opportunities beyond their borders.

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