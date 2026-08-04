Rwanda Gets Rwf68 Billion EU Support for Climate-Resilient Agriculture

KIGALI – Rwanda has secured €40 million (about Rwf68 billion) in support from the European Union to accelerate the transformation of the country’s agriculture sector through investments in climate-smart, sustainable and inclusive farming systems.

The financing agreement, signed on Tuesday between the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) and the European Union, will support a five-year programme dubbed HANGARIBIHE: Transformational Climate-Smart and Inclusive Agriculture in Rwanda.

The programme is designed to strengthen agricultural productivity, improve climate resilience and support sustainable management of Rwanda’s natural resources while advancing the country’s long-term development priorities.

Of the total financing, €36 million (approximately Rwf60.8 billion) will be provided as budget support to strengthen Rwanda’s agriculture and environment priorities, while €4 million (about Rwf6.8 billion) will support technical assistance, capacity building, research and studies.

The initiative is part of the Team Europe Initiative on Investing in Sustainable and Inclusive Agricultural Transformation, bringing together the European Union and its partners to support Rwanda’s efforts to build a more productive and environmentally sustainable agriculture sector.

The programme will contribute to the implementation of Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation (NST-2), the Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA-5) and key priorities in the environment sector.

Key areas of focus will include increasing investment in agriculture, expanding irrigation systems, promoting sustainable land management, strengthening climate resilience, restoring degraded ecosystems and improving access to climate information to support better decision-making by farmers and policymakers.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Yusuf Murangwa described the financing as a strategic partnership that will support Rwanda’s vision of building a modern and productive agriculture sector.

“This signed financing agreement is a strategic partnership for Rwanda’s agricultural transformation,” he said “It will build a modern, productive, and climate-resilient sector by driving inclusive productivity gains for smallholders, cooperatives, women, youth, and SMEs, while mandating climate-smart and sustainable production practices.”

European Union Ambassador to Rwanda Belén Calvo Uyarra said the programme demonstrates the continued partnership between Rwanda and the EU in supporting sustainable development and climate action.

“This programme marks another important milestone in the long-standing partnership between the European Union and Rwanda,” said the envoy. “By building on our previous cooperation, it will help turn Rwanda’s climate-smart agriculture ambitions into tangible results for farmers, rural communities and future generations.”

Agriculture remains a key pillar of Rwanda’s economy, supporting millions of livelihoods and contributing significantly to employment and rural development.

However, the sector continues to face challenges linked to climate change, including unpredictable rainfall patterns, land degradation and pressure on agricultural productivity.

Through the new programme, Rwanda and the EU aim to strengthen the resilience of farming communities while promoting environmentally sustainable agricultural practices that can support long-term economic growth.

The agreement builds on existing cooperation between Rwanda and the European Union in areas including sustainable development, climate resilience, public financial management and the implementation of national development priorities.

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