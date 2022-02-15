Bank of Kigali Plc Introduces A Diaspora promo Named “Bank Home- Win Big”

The Bank of Kigali will this Tuesday open a new opportunity in which the Diaspora will be able to win big for depositing money on their diaspora accounts.

The Promo dubbed “Bank home and win big” will kick off on 15th February and run until 15th June 2022

“The promo aims to encourage the diaspora community to save and invest back home,” BK said in a media statement

Eligibility criteria: Deposit a minimum of Rwf 1,000,000 on a new or existing diaspora account and stand chances of winning big prizes through a raffle draw that will be organized at the end of the promotion where 3 winners will be selected randomly from the list of all eligible customers.

Bank of Kigali Chief Commercial Officer said, “The “Bank Home and Win Big” promotion establishes a strong link between diaspora individuals, their investments, and banking products and services in their home country. We want to encourage people in the diaspora to save and invest in their home country in a seamless manner. Our banking solution not only offers a wide range of products and services customized to the needs of Rwandans living and working abroad, but also ensures that their investment ambitions in Rwanda come true.

The Prizes

Three prizes will be offered in this promo: Two RwandAir Economy Class return tickets from any RwandAir destination to Kigali valid for one year and a Rwanda holiday package for 2 valid for 1 year including a visit to Nyungwe forest park, transport (Kigali – Nyungwe –Kigali) and 2 nights’ stay (full board) in One & Only Nyungwe.

If the winner is not in a RwandAir destination, BK will pay for the connecting flight to a RwandAir destination from where the passenger will be able to connect to Kigali.

Other Benefits of Diaspora banking;

The diaspora account can be opened in the following currencies: Rwanda Francs (RWF), US Dollar (USD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Great Britain Pound (GBP), Euros and & the Swiss franc (CHF)

A dedicated Account Relationship Manager, Free account maintenance fees, Free incoming transfers (No charges on received international transfers), Withdrawals on Foreign Exchange (FX) accounts are now free of charge (Up to 5,000 USD or equivalent)

Fixed Term Deposits are now provided in RWF & USD, and Mortgage loans are now provided in RWF & USD.

Remittance Services, access to our digital banking channels (BK App & Internet Banking, and access to all our cards (debit, pre-paid and credit cards) Negotiable foreign exchange rates.

For more details about the diaspora promo email us at: [email protected]