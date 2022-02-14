President Kagame, Emir of Qatar Hold Talks

President Paul Kagame, who is on a working visit in Doha, Qatar where he arrived on Monday morning, held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Head of State and his delegation arrived in Doha on Monday morning, on an official visit, according to sources in the Gulf country.

“This morning in Doha, President Kagame met with HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani @TamimBinHamad at Sheikh Abdullah Bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan for a productive discussion on bilateral relations and the ongoing successful areas of cooperation between the two countries.” the Office of the President tweeted.

President Kagame among things discussed with the Qatari leader different projects Rwanda and Qatar were working on before the Covid-19 outbreak with the view of reviving them. Qatar has over the years expressed interest investing in different sectors in Rwanda including aviation, tourism and trade, among others.

Upon arrival at Doha International Airport, President Kagame was welcome by Ibrahim Youssef Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Misfir Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Rwanda, and François Nkurikiyimfura, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the country.