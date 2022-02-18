IHS Rwanda Supports Students Through Imbuto Foundation’s Programme

IHS Rwanda and the Imbuto Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to renew IHS Rwanda’s commitment to the ‘Edified Generation’ scholarship programme.

Under this programme, IHS Rwanda is providing financial scholarships for 150 students through the 2021-2022 academic year.

The ‘Edified Generation’ scholarship programme was launched by the Imbuto Foundation in 2002 to financially support academically talented students from lower income backgrounds.

The programme currently supports almost 700 secondary school students from 102 schools across the country.

“Thank you to IHS for the partnership over the years to support the education of our young and talented Rwandans,” said Sandrine Umutoni, Imbuto Foundation Director General.

“As the Imbuto Foundation, celebrated last November 20 years of engaging, educating, and empowering communities, we greatly appreciate partners like you, who believe in our mission, and give us the reassurance that the private sector can also play a major role, to join the efforts of the government and the civil society, in fostering productive and engaged citizens.”

IHS Rwanda, is a subsidiary of IHS Towers, a leading owner and operator of shared telecommunications infrastructure which seeks to help promote economic growth and social development, and a connected Africa. Since 2015, IHS has provided 600 annual scholarships under this partnership.

Since 2002, the Edified Generation scholarship programme has provided a total of 10,241 annual scholarships to secondary students, thanks to the generosity of various sponsors, including individuals, associations and companies.