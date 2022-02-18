Kigali, A Place To Go this Weekend of Tour du Rwanda

The 2022 edition of annual spectacular race Tour Du Rwanda is expected to start on this Sunday 20th February with its category 2.1 of the Union Cyliste Internationale calendar (UCI).

Despite difficult conditions posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of the Rwanda race is scheduled to take place as per earlier schedule- February 20-27, 2022.

According to the final released report, 19 teams from 15 countries have been selected from the major cycling nations of the African continent but also from worldwide experienced teams competing in major cycling events on the international calendar.

Some giant teams competed in prestigious Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana.

Expected teams include UCI World Tour Israel Start-Up Nations, Total-Direct Energie, B&B Hotels of France, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocatolli of Italy and Burgos-BH of Spain.

Rwanda will be represented by the national cycling team and Benediction Cycling team.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race’s last three editions of 2.1 category.

Last year, Cristian Rodriguez who rides for French side Total Direct Energie became the first Spanish and European to win Tour du Rwanda.

Once again, the route promises to be spectacular with stiff climbs on almost all stages. The famous Wall of Kigali and the Mount Kigali will be part of this exceptional program to make the Tour du Rwanda the most difficult race of the beginning of the 2022 season.

Rwanda will also host 2025 World Championships which is hosted the first time in Africa.

Stages

Stage 1: Kigali Arena-Kigali Arena (4 km ITT)

Stage 2: Kigali-Rwamagana (148 km)

Stage 3: Kigali-Rubavu (152 km)

Stage 4: Kigali-Gicumbi (124km)

Stage 5: Muhanga-Musanze (124km)

Stage 6: Musanze-Kigali Convention Center (152km)

Stage 7: Kigali-Mont Kigali (152km)

Stage 8: Kigali Canal Olympia-Kigali Canal Olympia (75km)