Kwibuka 32: One Acre Fund Renews “Never Again” Commitment at Kigali Memorial

KIGALI — Senior leaders of One Acre Fund and staff from across East Africa, including Global CEO Eric Pohlman, on Thursday gathered at the Kigali Genocide Memorial (KGM) to honour more than 250,000 victims laid to rest at the site following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration brought together One Acre Fund staff in Rwanda, memorial officials and genocide survivors, who shared testimonies and reflected on the importance of remembrance, solidarity and collective responsibility.

Speaking after a survivor’s testimony, One Acre Fund Rwanda CEO Belinda Bwiza underscored the need for intentional and empathetic remembrance.

“In holding these memories close, we are called to stand with those who carry them every day,” Bwiza said. “To the survivors with us today, we see you, we honour you, and we walk with you. The weight you carry is not yours alone.”

She said annual commemorations serve as a reminder that survivors are not alone and must never be forgotten.

Bwiza added that remembrance should go beyond reflection and translate into everyday responsibility.

“Commemoration keeps alive our collective responsibility. The ‘Never Again’ commitment must be renewed in how we think, how we act and how we show up in our communities every single day,” she said.

She warned that the call for unity remains urgent, particularly in a region where division and harmful ideologies continue to pose risks.

“In this context, unity is not optional—it is essential. It is how we protect what we have built and resist forces that seek to take us backward. It begins with each of us, in our daily choices and in how we treat one another,” Bwiza said.

She also reaffirmed the organisation’s role in supporting Rwanda’s ongoing journey of rebuilding, particularly through its work with smallholder farmers.

“Within One Acre Fund, this sense of unity is reflected in how we serve farmers with dignity and respect. Every farmer we work with is part of Rwanda’s story of resilience,” she said. “We are called to show up not just as employees, but as citizens committed to building a stronger and more inclusive nation.”

Among those present was Gasasira Jean Maurice, who lost his parents and siblings during the genocide at the age of 16. Now 46, he expressed appreciation for the organisation’s solidarity.

“It is encouraging to see such a large community join us as we mourn our loved ones,” he said. “For survivors, it is comforting to have people to talk to and to share our experiences with. Thank you very much.”

Participants from several countries, including Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, the United States and the United Kingdom, attended the commemoration, reflecting the organisation’s regional and global presence.

One Acre Fund, a social enterprise that supports smallholder farmers across Africa with access to financing, quality farm inputs and training, operates in several countries including Rwanda.

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