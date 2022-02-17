RURA Gets Acting Director General

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has got an acting Director General, following the appointment of Eng. Ernest Nsabimana, the former Director General, as Minister of Infrastructure on January 31.

Eng. Deo Muvunyi, who was serving as the Senior Manager in charge of Transport Planning and Industry Development at RURA, will be acting as the Director General of the regulatory body following the appointment issued by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, in a letter dated February 16, 2022.

He has been serving as the Senior Manager in charge of Transport Planning and Industry Development since 2004. Among other duties and responsibilities, he is charged with preparing recommendations for transport strategic plan, developing the transport sector regulatory framework and following up on the execution of transport sector action plan and budget.

Eng. Muvunyi studied Civil Engineering at the former Kigali Institution of Science and Technology (KIST), now University of Rwanda (UR)- College of Science and Technology and obtained a Masters from the University of Technology, Malaysia

He department is behind most of the major reforms in the transport sector in recent years. In November 206, Eng. Muvunyi was appointed as an administrator for the struggling Kigali Bus Services(KBS)Ltd to ensure service continuity after the operator suffered financial and management challenges.

He is married with 4 kids and also serves as a Pastor in his church.