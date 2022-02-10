PHOTOS: Arsenal Legends Pires, Parlour Meet President Kagame

Arsenal Legends Robert Pires and Ray Parlour, who were in the country with their families as part of the English club’s ‘Vist Rwanda’ partnership with Rwanda on Wednesday met President Paul Kagame with whom they held a discussion.

“Today at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame met with @Arsenal legends Robert Pires @piresrobert7 and Ray Parlour @RealRomfordPele and their families as they ended their #VisitRwanda tour.” the Office of the President tweeted.

President Kagame, a known Arsenal fan, was seen laughing with the two legends who were in the country to promote tourism activities. Earlier in the day, the duo, together with their families, visited Kigali Genocide Memorial where they paid their respects to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi and toured memorial exhibits to learn more about the history of Genocide.

The Arsenal legends met and interacted with members of Arsenal supporters community in Rwanda, sharing their experience of the country so far, answering questions and talking all things Arsenal.

The duo visited Nyungwe Forest National Park where they enjoyed the canopy walk and Volcanoes National Park where they trekked Mountain Gorillas. The two former footballers also enjoyed a spectacular view of Lake Kivu from Rusizi and enjoyed the tea picking experience, to round off a memorable visit.