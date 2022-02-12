Tennis: Postponed ITF J4 Tourney Returns to Kigali

The International Tennis Federation has announced the date for the Kigali international junior open (J4) tournament slated to kick off from February 14-18, 2022.

The tournament was scheduled to take place last year July 26- 30, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

This time around, the tourney will draw 32 boys and girls for singles and 16 doubles, with the first day of singles qualifying to be held on February 12 and the singles main draw on February 14.

The J4 tourney is graded as Grade 4 game which is open for children below 18 years of age from all countries across the world.

This will be the first time that Rwanda hosts such a tournament. In 2019 Rwanda hosted the J5, which is similar but of a lower competitive grade category compared to the J4.

Philbert Ndugu, the Rwanda Tennis Federation Technical Director said that 14 Rwandan girls and boys have been lined up to participate in the games and are currently doing qualification practice matches at IPRC Kigali grounds.

“This is the first time to host the J4 games but as Rwandans we will welcome the visitors and represent our country through hospitality as we also anticipate having a good performance,” Ndugu said.