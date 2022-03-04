AGRF To Address COVID-19 Effects on Agriculture

The Prime Minister of Rwanda has officially welcomed the 2022 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) summit back to Rwanda with a call to improve climate resilience and sustainable agriculture development.

The AGRF is a two year rotational event hosted by several countries in Africa since its official inauguration in Kigali in 2010.

On Thursday – March 3, Rwanda hosted the launch event, while the event itself is expected to take place from September 5-9, 2022 in Kigali city.

The 12th AGRF summit will be held under the theme “Grow, Nourish, Reward –Bold Actions for Resilient Food Systems”.

PM Edouard Ngirente said Rwanda is delighted to host the summit once again but the importance of agriculture in Africa’s economic transformation is unquestionable considering the pandemic impact on agricultural activities, the forum will be fruitful in enabling Africa decide on ways of kick-starting a recovery process. Current statistics show an increasing demand for food in global markets and especially in developing countries. Ngirente said that even when the African continent has massive agricultural potential, it has witnessed over the past three decades a rise in food imports. Statistics show that in 2019, Africa spent $43 billion in food imports. By 2030, this imports bill would reach almost $90 billion, if the trend remains unchanged. He noted that what is unfortunate is that imported commodities such as beef, grain wheat, sugar, rice and soybeans are products that Africa has been importing and can be better produced on the continent. “We are confident that the summit will come up with concrete actions that can build sustainable and resilient food systems to feed nearly 256 million people suffering from severe food insecurity on the African continent,” Ngirente said.