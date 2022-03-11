Looking for Talents: FERWAFA Bets On School Children

The Rwanda Football Federation(FERWAFA) has got a second thought on the solution of poor performance of football in the country by betting on school children.

On March 10, FERWAFA signed a-5 year Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the Federation Rwandaise du Sport Scolaire(FRSS) which organizes tournaments in high schools in 13 disciplines.

The MoU intends to join hands to reach the converging targets among the children who are also expected to be Rwanda’s flag bearers of tomorrow.

“We have resolved to work with FRSS because the children whom we want to build sustainable development of sport on spend a valuable time at school. We know the importance of training children from early age,” said Olivier Mugabo, FERWAFA president after the signing of the MoU in Kigali.

Fr. Innocent Gatete, FRSS president appreciated FERWAFA’s step to seek partnership with them, which is the second of its kind.

“We have 13 disciplines. FREWAFA is the second federation that came to us to build partnership which will yield good results. This will greatly benefit the national football team,” said Fr. Gatete.

Priority areas in this partnership will include organisation of under 13 and 15 championship respectively, basic trainings on football science, coaching and refereeing to mention quite a few.

In Rwanda, efforts to build football from early talents is wanting. There are only three football teams of first division that have tried to build a structure of academies namely APR, Kiyovu Sports and Rayon Sports.

However, having no tournament, the academies do not grow, not do they supply the senior teams with players.